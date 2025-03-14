 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn't want new deal to 'kill' salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is 'dramatic shift' for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
DeMarcus Lawrence has last word, for now, in squabble with Micah Parsons

  
Published March 13, 2025 11:43 PM

On Thursday night, things got a little heated on Twitter between former Cowboys teammates. For now, former Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has gotten the last word.

It started when Lawrence made a comment about never winning a Super Bowl in Dallas. It seemed a little tongue in cheek, but Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons didn’t see it that way.

“This what rejection and envy look like!” Parsons tweeted. “This some clown shit!

Lawrence fired back: “Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

The icing on the cake came from Lawrence changing the photo on his Twitter page to an image of former Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders and former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin celebrating the team’s most recent Super Bowl win — 30 years ago.

As of this posting, Parsons hasn’t said anything more. It’ll be interesting to see if it’s over, or whether it’ll keep going.

Unfortunately, Dallas and Seattle won’t be playing in the 2025 regular season. Maybe they’ll get together in the playoffs. If both teams can first get there.