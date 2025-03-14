DeMarcus Lawrence has last word, for now, in squabble with Micah Parsons

On Thursday night, things got a little heated on Twitter between former Cowboys teammates. For now, former Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has gotten the last word.

It started when Lawrence made a comment about never winning a Super Bowl in Dallas. It seemed a little tongue in cheek, but Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons didn’t see it that way.

“This what rejection and envy look like!” Parsons tweeted. “This some clown shit!”

Lawrence fired back: “Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

The icing on the cake came from Lawrence changing the photo on his Twitter page to an image of former Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders and former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin celebrating the team’s most recent Super Bowl win — 30 years ago.

As of this posting, Parsons hasn’t said anything more. It’ll be interesting to see if it’s over, or whether it’ll keep going.

Unfortunately, Dallas and Seattle won’t be playing in the 2025 regular season. Maybe they’ll get together in the playoffs. If both teams can first get there.