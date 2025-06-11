 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel: Tyreek Hill is pushing to do more after wrist surgery

  
Published June 11, 2025 04:36 PM

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been making steady progress in his recovery from wrist surgery, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Reporters at Tuesday’s minicamp practice noticed Hill catching passes for what was believed to be the first time during the offseason program.

“He’s trying to get me to go against the process and shortchange when he’s supposed to catch footballs, but we’re being very diligent,” McDaniel said in his Wednesday press conference, via transcript from the team. “He’s pitching to do more and more, which is good. He’s been active in the offseason program, all while not catching footballs.

“So yes, it was early in the process and he’s toeing the line in a healthy, good way of pushing that timetable of return sooner and sooner.”

Though Hill was dealing with the injury for much of last season, he still started all 17 games for Miami. He finished with 81 catches for 959 yards with six touchdowns. His yards per game was just 56.4, down from a career-high 112.4 in 2023.