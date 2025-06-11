Christian McCaffrey: “I feel great” after injury-riddled 2024 season

After struggling through multiple injuries in 2024, running back Christian McCaffrey is healthy as the 49ers complete their offseason program this week.

A day after head coach Kyle Shanahan called him “a psycho in a good way,” McCaffrey told reporters that he’s feeling great entering the summer break.

“I think this offseason I spent a lot of time kind of building back a base starting from scratch, so a lot of it was rehab,” McCaffrey said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN, “and [I] wanted to put myself in a position where I didn’t miss a day of OTAs and I could practice and play football again, be healthy and not miss a day, and I did that.”

In just four games last season, McCaffrey rushed for 202 yards and caught 15 passes for 146 yards. When he won AP offensive player of the year in 2023, McCaffrey led the league with 1,459 yards rushing, 339 touches, 2,023 yards from scrimmage, and 23 total touchdowns.