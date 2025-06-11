Kyle Shanahan: Christian McCaffrey is a psycho in a good way

Dealing with multiple injuries, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was able to play just four games in 2024.

But he’s been healthy throughout the offseason and is in a good position to bounce back to the form that won him AP offensive player of the year in 2023.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked in his Tuesday minicamp press conference if there’s anything that’s stood out to him about McCaffrey during the offseason program.

“If I said it, I’d be making up because Christian is — I mean, he is a psycho in a good way and so like he does everything imaginable every single day,” Shanahan said, via transcript from the team. “Last year he couldn’t because he was battling injury all last year. And this year he is healthy so he is right back to being who he is always been and it’s really fun to watch.”

McCaffrey, 29, rushed for 202 yards and caught 15 passes for 146 yards in his limited action last season. In 2023, he led the league with 1,459 yards rushing, 339 touches, 2,023 yards from scrimmage, and 23 total touchdowns.