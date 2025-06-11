Joe Flacco: I trust Kevin Stefanski’s plan for QB competition

The Browns dialed back quarterback Joe Flacco’s reps in this week’s minicamp practices and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the intent was to make sure they closed out the spring with as much information as possible about all the players competing for the starting job.

Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are the other players in the competition and they are all in their first season with the Browns. Flacco played for Stefanski in Cleveland in 2023, which gives him a leg up in terms of learning the offense and it’s given him reason to believe in how Stefanski is handling things.

“I don’t know what the plan is exactly,” Flacco said, via a transcript from the team. “But you know, I trust Kevin and that he has a plan for all this, and, you know, that’s really all I can do. You know, listen, I’d love to go out there and take 120 reps a day and get in the groove and do all those things, but like I said, the coaches have a plan, Kevin has a plan, and my job is to just trust that, go out there and do the best I can.”

Things will speed up for Flacco and the rest of the quarterbacks once training camp gets underway this summer. All of their reps will be monitored closely and Flacco landing at the top would be a good sign that he’ll also be under center come Week One.