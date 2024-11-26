Cowboys QB Cooper Rush estimated as limited participant

The Cowboys have 16 players on their practice report Monday, including quarterback Cooper Rush.

Rush is estimated as a limited participant with a knee injury.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion), linebacker Eric Kendricks (groin/shoulder), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee), right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder), offensive tackle Asim Richards (ankle) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) were non-participants.

Ferguson and Martin did not play Sunday.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) and left guard Tyler Smith (ankle/knee) were limited.

Smith and Diggs did not play Sunday, and Cooks remains on injured reserve.

Swing tackle Chuma Edoga (toe), left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) and fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) were full participants.