Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush estimated as limited participant

  
Published November 25, 2024 07:09 PM

The Cowboys have 16 players on their practice report Monday, including quarterback Cooper Rush.

Rush is estimated as a limited participant with a knee injury.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion), linebacker Eric Kendricks (groin/shoulder), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee), right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder), offensive tackle Asim Richards (ankle) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) were non-participants.

Ferguson and Martin did not play Sunday.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin/knee), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) and left guard Tyler Smith (ankle/knee) were limited.

Smith and Diggs did not play Sunday, and Cooks remains on injured reserve.

Swing tackle Chuma Edoga (toe), left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) and fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) were full participants.