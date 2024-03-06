Cowboys re-sign DT Carl Davis

The Cowboys re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis on Wednesday.

The team originally signed Davis to practice squad on Nov. 16, and he ended up playing three regular-season games with the Cowboys. He totaled three tackles.

Davis was with the Patriots in the preseason and on the Seahawks’ practice squad to start the season.

The Ravens made him a third-round draft pick out of Iowa in 2015. He has played games for the Ravens, Browns, Colts, Jaguars, Patriots and Cowboys.

In his career, Davis has 68 tackles 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, three passes defended and a fumble recovery.

The Cowboys have Johnathan Hankins and Mazi Smith at the top of the depth chart at nose tackle.