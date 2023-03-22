 Skip navigation
Cowboys re-sign Takk McKinley

  
March 22, 2023
The Cowboys re-signed defensive end Takk McKinley on Wednesday. The team also announced the re-signing of defensive end Dante Fowler and the signing of long snapper Trent Sieg.

McKinley spent most of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad. The team elevated him only once on game day, and he never played in a game during the 2022 season.

McKinley was the 26th overall pick of the Falcons in 2017 when Dan Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta. He has 20 career sacks, including 17.5 in his four years with the Falcons. He spent a year with the Browns, then another with the Rams before last season in Dallas.

McKinley gives the Cowboys 11 players who were drafted in the first round. That includes the re-signings of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and Fowler and trades for receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.