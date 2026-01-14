 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys request defensive coordinator interview with Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen

  
Published January 14, 2026 02:10 PM

The Cowboys are interested in speaking to a coach from a division rival as part of their search for a new defensive coordinator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen. Bullen took over the coordinator responsibilities when the Giants fired Shane Bowen in November.

Bullen joined the Giants as their outside linebackers coach in 2024 and held that job until his midseason move up the hierarchy. The Giants closed out the season with a few of their best defensive performances and the Cowboys’ interest in speaking to him suggests that others took notice of those efforts.

Bullen spent a year at Illinois before joining the Giants. He’s also spent time with the Dolphins and Cardinals.