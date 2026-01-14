Cowboys request defensive coordinator interview with Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen

The Cowboys are interested in speaking to a coach from a division rival as part of their search for a new defensive coordinator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen. Bullen took over the coordinator responsibilities when the Giants fired Shane Bowen in November.

Bullen joined the Giants as their outside linebackers coach in 2024 and held that job until his midseason move up the hierarchy. The Giants closed out the season with a few of their best defensive performances and the Cowboys’ interest in speaking to him suggests that others took notice of those efforts.

Bullen spent a year at Illinois before joining the Giants. He’s also spent time with the Dolphins and Cardinals.