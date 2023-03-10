 Skip navigation
Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott, Zack Martin contracts

  
Published March 10, 2023
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Mike McCarthy’s remarks on returning to play calling and evaluate why they're unsure if this will elevate the Cowboys to the next level or be a half-measure.

The Cowboys have talked about a contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott, but they went another route to lower his cap number on Friday.

The team announced that they have restructured Prescott’s contract ahead of the start of the new league year. The team announced that right guard Zack Martin’s deal was also reworked.

As a result of the moves, the Cowboys have cleared some $30 million in cap space for the coming season. Prescott was set to have a cap number over $49 million and his restructure accounts for nearly $22 million of that savings. Martin is signed through the 2024 season and has two void years on his contract.

The Cowboys are now under the cap with the free agency negotiating window opening on Monday.