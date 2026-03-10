Cowboys restructure Kenny Clark’s contract

The Cowboys have created some more cap space ahead of Wednesday’s start to the new league year.

They have restructured the contract of defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who is heading into his second season with the team after being acquired in the Micah Parsons trade last year. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys turned Clark’s upcoming $11 million roster bonus into a signing bonus to allow them to move the bulk of the cap hit into future years.

With the restructure done, the Cowboys will have about $8.8 million more cap space to work with in free agency.

Owner Jerry Jones vowed to “bust the budget” to help the team’s defense this offseason. The Cowboys have agreed to sign safety Jalen Thompson and trade for defensive lineman Rashan Gary this week.