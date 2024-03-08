Cowboys restructure Zack Martin’s contract to pick up cap space

The Cowboys have cleared some space under the salary cap with less than a week to go before the start of the new league year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have restructured right guard Zack Martin’s contract. They converted a portion of Martin’s salary into a bonus and cleared $13 million in cap space with the move.

Martin signed a revised contract with the Cowboys last year and is heading into the final year of the deal. There are void years attached to the pact, so the team will spread out the remaining cap hit over those seasons.

The Cowboys could pick up more cap space by signing quarterback Dak Prescott to an extension, but there’s been no word of progress on that front to this point in the offseason.