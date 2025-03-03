Cowboys RG Zack Martin to announce his retirement Tuesday

The Cowboys have confirmed right guard Zack Martin is retiring. They are honoring him during a news conference at noon ET Wednesday.

Martin, 34, was scheduled to become a free agent. He took some time after the season to make his decision and told the Cowboys 12 days ago that he was calling it quits.

Martin ended last season with an ankle injury, missing seven games after sitting out two games in 2023.

He finishes his career as a seven-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. A first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2014 — when they famously passed on Johnny Manziel to take the Notre Dame offensive tackle who moved to guard in the NFL — Martin made the 2010s All-Decade Team.

He will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2030.

“Special, special person,” new Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said last week. “I’ve only been around him for a couple of years, but the way he works, the way that he puts his body on the line, the way he goes through the process from Monday through Saturday that people don’t realize to go out there and perform at the level that he did. No question . . . he’ll be in Canton here in the next couple of years. If I don’t get an invitation, I’ll be pissed. Hell, we might be playing in the game. You never know. But special man, incredible player, but a better person, really is.”