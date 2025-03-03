 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_texascombine_250303.jpg
Texas prospects were big winners at NFL combine
nbc_csu_mccordhoward_250303.jpg
McCord’s stock up after 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_csu_combinethrowingsessions_250303.jpg
QB Dart ‘opened up some eyes’ at NFL combine

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Cowboys RG Zack Martin to announce his retirement Tuesday

  
Published March 3, 2025 03:56 PM

The Cowboys have confirmed right guard Zack Martin is retiring. They are honoring him during a news conference at noon ET Wednesday.

Martin, 34, was scheduled to become a free agent. He took some time after the season to make his decision and told the Cowboys 12 days ago that he was calling it quits.

Martin ended last season with an ankle injury, missing seven games after sitting out two games in 2023.

He finishes his career as a seven-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. A first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2014 — when they famously passed on Johnny Manziel to take the Notre Dame offensive tackle who moved to guard in the NFL — Martin made the 2010s All-Decade Team.

He will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2030.

“Special, special person,” new Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said last week. “I’ve only been around him for a couple of years, but the way he works, the way that he puts his body on the line, the way he goes through the process from Monday through Saturday that people don’t realize to go out there and perform at the level that he did. No question . . . he’ll be in Canton here in the next couple of years. If I don’t get an invitation, I’ll be pissed. Hell, we might be playing in the game. You never know. But special man, incredible player, but a better person, really is.”