Cowboys rookie Tyler Booker: Move from left guard to right guard has been fun

The Cowboys said farewell to All-Pro right guard Zack Martin when he retired this offseason and they hope they landed another long-term standout at the position in the first round of the draft.

Dallas used the 12th overall pick on Tyler Booker this year and he’s already occupying Martin’s former spot at the top of the depth chart. Booker played left guard at Alabama the last two seasons, so he has had to make some adjustments in his first months as an NFL player.

Booker said this week that those adjustments have been made easier by the fact that he spent his freshman year with the Crimson Tide playing both guard spots.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Booker said, via Garrett Podell of CBSSports.com. “You have to think a little bit more, but at the same time, it’s technique that you’re a lot more cognizant of what you’re doing with your body. It’s not too hard because my freshman year at Bama, I would get two drives at left guard and two drives at right guard. Shout out to [former Alabama head coach Nick] Saban and [offensive line coach Eric] Wolford for getting me ready for the NFL.”

Booker joins an offensive line that the Cowboys have restocked in the last few years. If all goes according to plan, he will join 2022 first-rounder Tyler Smithand 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton as foundation pieces for years to come.