Cowboys rule out LB Jack Sanborn with groin injury

The Cowboys have updated their injury report on Sunday afternoon to rule out linebacker Jack Sanborn, with a groin injury. He had been among none of the 15 names appearing on the Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday report.

It’s unclear how or when Sanborn was injured.

Sanborn signed with the Cowboys after spending his firs three seasons with the Bears. He started the first five games of the season before being benched last week. He was involved only in special teams in the Week 7 win over the Commanders.