Cowboys rule out Tyron Smith but optimistic about Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz

The Cowboys ruled out left tackle Tyron Smith, who will miss his second consecutive game. Smith has a knee injury that kept him from practicing this week.

Smith has played 19 games since the start of the 2020 season, missing 35, including Sunday’s.

All-Pro right guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) are questionable. Neither played last week, but both had limited practices Thursday and Friday, and coach Mike McCarthy expressed optimism about their availability.

In last week’s loss to the Cardinals, Brock Hoffman started at center, T.J. Bass at right guard and Chuma Edoga at left tackle. Edoga (elbow) had a full practice Friday and is good to go.

The Cowboys added tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle) to the injury report Friday. He had a limited practice and is questionable.