Cowboys sign three defenders, place CeeDee Lamb on reserve/did not report

The Cowboys made several transactions Tuesday.

The team announced the signings of linebacker Darius Harris, defensive tackle Albert Huggins and linebacker Nick Vigil. The Cowboys waived rookie linebacker/defensive end Byron Vaughns.

They also placed star receiver CeeDee Lamb on the reserve/did not report list, a procedural move to give them an opening on the 90-player roster. Lamb is holding out of training camp as he seeks a long-term contract extension.

Dallas placed defensive end Sam Williams on injured reserve, ending his season after torn medial collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments in practice last week.

Harris, 28, spent the past four seasons with the Chiefs, playing 33 games with six starts. He has 58 tackles, two recovered fumbles and two pass breakups.

Vigil, who turns 31 later this month, was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2016. He also has played for the Cardinals and Chargers and has two stints with the Vikings, including in 2023. For his career, Vigil has totaled 445 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions.

Huggins, 27, has played for the Eagles, Lions, Saints and Falcons the past four seasons. He has appeared in 27 games with six starts and has totaled 41 tackles and a fumble recovery.