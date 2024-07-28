Cowboys sign two former UFL receivers

With CeeDee Lamb holding out of training camp, the Cowboys needed depth at receiver. They filled that need Saturday, signing two former UFL wide receivers after working them out.

The team announced deals with Deontay Burnett and Kelvin Harmon. Receiver Terrell Bynum also worked out for the Cowboys, and former Bengals quarterback Reid Sinnett threw to them.

Burnett played for the Arlington Renegades this spring, catching 33 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns. Burnett, who originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent, has played for the Jets and Eagles and has 15 catches for 210 yards.

Harmon, 27, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Commanders in 2019. He appeared in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie and has never seen action since.

He has 30 catches for 365 yards.

In the spring with the D.C. Defenders, he caught 31 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns.