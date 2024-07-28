 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys sign two former UFL receivers

  
Published July 27, 2024 09:02 PM

With CeeDee Lamb holding out of training camp, the Cowboys needed depth at receiver. They filled that need Saturday, signing two former UFL wide receivers after working them out.

The team announced deals with Deontay Burnett and Kelvin Harmon. Receiver Terrell Bynum also worked out for the Cowboys, and former Bengals quarterback Reid Sinnett threw to them.

Burnett played for the Arlington Renegades this spring, catching 33 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns. Burnett, who originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent, has played for the Jets and Eagles and has 15 catches for 210 yards.

Harmon, 27, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Commanders in 2019. He appeared in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie and has never seen action since.

He has 30 catches for 365 yards.

In the spring with the D.C. Defenders, he caught 31 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns.