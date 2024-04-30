Cowboys sign WR Tyron Billy-Johnson

Wide receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson is back with the Cowboys.

Billy-Johnson spent last season on the team’s practice squad and visited with them on Monday. The Cowboys announced Billy-Johnson’s return to the roster on Tuesday.

Billy-Johnson’s last regular season action came during the 2022 season. He had one catch for eight yards in two appearances for the Texans and he also played in two games for the Raiders.

There have also been regular season appearances with the Jaguars and Chargers. Billy-Johnson had 20 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns with the Chargers in 2020.

In addition to his receiver work, Billy-Johnson has seen time as a returner while bouncing around the league.