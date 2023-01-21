Cowboys sticking with Brett Maher at kicker, leave Tristan Vizcaino on practice squad

The Cowboys are sticking with kicker Brett Maher despite his disastrous performance on Monday.

Dallas has made its roster moves in advance of tomorrow’s game against the 49ers, and those moves do not include elevating Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad to the active roster. Vizcaino was signed to the practice squad this week after Maher missed an NFL record four extra points on Monday night, which led to some speculation that the Cowboys might make Vizcaino active as an alternative to Maher, but that didn’t happen.

The Cowboys’ roster moves today were signing offensive lineman Aviante Collins to the 53-man roster, waiving cornerback Trayvon Mullen and elevating cornerback Xavier Rhodes and offensive lineman Brock Hoffman from the practice squad to the active roster.

Rhodes arrived in Dallas just two weeks ago and ended up playing 24 snaps on defense against the Buccaneers. He figures to get significant playing time again on Sunday against the 49ers.