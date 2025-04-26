 Skip navigation
Cowboys take Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku with 44th overall pick

  
April 25, 2025

The Cowboys could have used a running back or a wide receiver after selecting offensive guard Tyler Booker 12th overall in the first round.

Instead, with two running backs and two wide receivers already off the board in the second round before they drafted, the Cowboys went with an edge rusher.

Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku became a Cowboy with the 44th overall pick.

He totaled 80 tackles, 16.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last year in a career season.

The Cowboys lost DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency, so Ezeiruaku will help fill the void opposite Micah Parsons.