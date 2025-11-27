Cowboys tie Chiefs 7-7 on CeeDee Lamb’s touchdown

Dak Prescott rebounded from throwing an interception on the first drive with a near-perfect second drive.

The Cowboys quarterback went 7-of-8 for 76 yards on the drive.

He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb that has tied the game 7-7.

Jaylen Watson’s interception of Prescott on the first drive led to the Chiefs’ two-play drive that ended with Rashee Rice’s 27-yard touchdown reception.

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook appeared to injure his right ankle on the drive.