Cowboys to hold two open camp practices at their training facility

The Cowboys won’t complete their training camp in Oxnard, California, until Aug. 22. When they return to Texas, the Cowboys are contractually obligated with the city of Frisco to open practices to fans.

They will do that Aug. 27-28 at the Ford Center at The Star.

The team announced Thursday that the Aug. 27 practice from 6-7 p.m. CT will be open the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. CT.

The Season Kickoff Ceremony and a second open practice will take place on Aug. 28 from 6-7 p.m. CT. The ceremony will take place at 5:40 p.m. CT and will include remarks from owner Jerry Jones.

That gives the Cowboys 18 open training camp practices — 16 in California and two in Texas.