 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys to hold two open camp practices at their training facility

  
Published August 15, 2024 04:03 PM

The Cowboys won’t complete their training camp in Oxnard, California, until Aug. 22. When they return to Texas, the Cowboys are contractually obligated with the city of Frisco to open practices to fans.

They will do that Aug. 27-28 at the Ford Center at The Star.

The team announced Thursday that the Aug. 27 practice from 6-7 p.m. CT will be open the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. CT.

The Season Kickoff Ceremony and a second open practice will take place on Aug. 28 from 6-7 p.m. CT. The ceremony will take place at 5:40 p.m. CT and will include remarks from owner Jerry Jones.

That gives the Cowboys 18 open training camp practices — 16 in California and two in Texas.