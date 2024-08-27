Cowboys to trade TE Peyton Hendershot to Chiefs

The Chiefs are bringing in a tight end.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Dallas and Kansas City are finalizing a trade to bring Peyton Hendershot to the Chiefs.

Kansas City will send a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick to Dallas in exchange for the tight end.

Hendershot, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Dallas in 2022. He has appeared in 25 games over the last two seasons with three starts. He caught 11 passes for 103 yards with two touchdowns in 2022 along with four receptions for 38 yards last season.

Hendershot has also played plenty of special teams, as he was on the field for 62 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2022 for Dallas.

The Chiefs finished the preseason with Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Irv Smith, and Baylor Cupp at tight end. Reports have indicated Smith will be let go when the team reduces its roster to 53 players.