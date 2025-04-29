 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250429.jpg
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250429.jpg
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Deion Sanders thanked Buccaneers for giving Shilo a shot

  
Published April 29, 2025 09:28 AM

Former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders took a back seat to his brother, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, during the pre-draft process. After the draft, Shilo went in a different direction.

He hired agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey to help him find a team as an undrafted free agent. They placed him with the Buccaneers. G.M. Jason Licht discussed the development on Monday night during an appearance on WDAE radio.

“We’ve talked about [Shilo Sanders] quite a bit in the process,” Licht said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Licht explained that Rosenhaus called the team on Saturday, asking if they would sign Shilo as an undrafted free agent. Licht said he and coach Todd Bowles instantly decided to do it.

After they did it, a call came from Shilo’s dad, Deion Sanders.

“Coach Prime called him Saturday night and thanked him for giving [Shilo] a fair shot,” Licht said. And Licht added that Shilo will get a fair shot.

Any team that gives Shilo a shot needs to be ready for it to be a fair shot, because Deion has the public profile to call out anyone who doesn’t, in Deion’s view, give either Shilo or Shedeur a fair shot.