Deion Sanders thanked Buccaneers for giving Shilo a shot

Former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders took a back seat to his brother, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, during the pre-draft process. After the draft, Shilo went in a different direction.

He hired agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey to help him find a team as an undrafted free agent. They placed him with the Buccaneers. G.M. Jason Licht discussed the development on Monday night during an appearance on WDAE radio.

“We’ve talked about [Shilo Sanders] quite a bit in the process,” Licht said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Licht explained that Rosenhaus called the team on Saturday, asking if they would sign Shilo as an undrafted free agent. Licht said he and coach Todd Bowles instantly decided to do it.

After they did it, a call came from Shilo’s dad, Deion Sanders.

“Coach Prime called him Saturday night and thanked him for giving [Shilo] a fair shot,” Licht said. And Licht added that Shilo will get a fair shot.

Any team that gives Shilo a shot needs to be ready for it to be a fair shot, because Deion has the public profile to call out anyone who doesn’t, in Deion’s view, give either Shilo or Shedeur a fair shot.