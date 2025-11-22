 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Cowboys waive CB Kaiir Elam, sign RB Malik Davis

  
Published November 22, 2025 01:26 PM

Former first-round pick Kaiir Elam needs a new place to play.

Elam’s stay with the Cowboys came to an end on Saturday when they waived the cornerback to make room on the roster for running back Malik Davis. Elam was acquired in a trade with the Bills this offseason.

Elam appeared in 10 games and made seven starts for the Cowboys. He had 29 tackles and one pass defensed during his time in Dallas.

Davis was signed off of the team’s practice squad. He has appeared in four games for the Cowboys, including the last three contests. He has seven carries for 26 yards on the season.