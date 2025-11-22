Cowboys waive CB Kaiir Elam, sign RB Malik Davis

Former first-round pick Kaiir Elam needs a new place to play.

Elam’s stay with the Cowboys came to an end on Saturday when they waived the cornerback to make room on the roster for running back Malik Davis. Elam was acquired in a trade with the Bills this offseason.

Elam appeared in 10 games and made seven starts for the Cowboys. He had 29 tackles and one pass defensed during his time in Dallas.

Davis was signed off of the team’s practice squad. He has appeared in four games for the Cowboys, including the last three contests. He has seven carries for 26 yards on the season.