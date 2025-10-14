 Skip navigation
Cowboys waive WR Jalen Cropper

  
Published October 14, 2025 06:10 PM

The Cowboys waived wide receiver Jalen Cropper on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Cropper could re-sign with the team’s practice squad.

The Cowboys have wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and cornerback Caelen Carson ready to be activated back to the active roster from injured reserve. They also expect to see the return of wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin this week after Lamb missed three games and Turpin two with injuries.

Cropper, 24, has played three games this season, seeing action on eight offensive snaps and 22 on special teams. He returned three punts and two kickoffs in place of Turpin.

Cropper was on the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2023 and 2024 but did not appear in a regular-season game.