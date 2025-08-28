 Skip navigation
Cowboys will get Kenny Clark, two first-round picks for Micah Parsons

  
Published August 28, 2025 05:31 PM

The full details of the compensation that the Cowboys will receive for trading All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons to the Packers have come to light.

According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and their next two first-round picks will be heading to Dallas in exchange for Parsons.

Clark was a 2016 first-round pick in Green Bay and he’s made three Pro Bowls during his nine seasons with the Packers. He had 37 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries during the 2024 season.

Clark signed through the 2027 season, but has no guaranteed money left on his deal.

It remains to be seen where on the draft board those first-round picks will fall, but the Packers are betting that Parsons’s presence leads to enough success that they’re closer to the end of the round than the start of it.