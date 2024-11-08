Cowboys will place Dak Prescott on injured reserve

The Cowboys have come to a decision about whether to place quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that they will put Prescott on the list due to the hamstring injury he suffered last Sunday. Prescott will miss at least four games as a result of the injury, but Jones said the team did not have a firm idea of when or if the quarterback will return this season.

“Right now, I don’t think anyone knows whether it will be four weeks, six weeks or the season,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us.”

At 3-5, the Cowboys aren’t guaranteed to have any meaningful football left to play if Prescott is able to return this season and the results they generate with Cooper Rush running the offense could factor into any decision to bring Prescott back this year.