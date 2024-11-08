 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys will place Dak Prescott on injured reserve

  
Published November 8, 2024 04:51 PM

The Cowboys have come to a decision about whether to place quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that they will put Prescott on the list due to the hamstring injury he suffered last Sunday. Prescott will miss at least four games as a result of the injury, but Jones said the team did not have a firm idea of when or if the quarterback will return this season.

“Right now, I don’t think anyone knows whether it will be four weeks, six weeks or the season,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us.”

At 3-5, the Cowboys aren’t guaranteed to have any meaningful football left to play if Prescott is able to return this season and the results they generate with Cooper Rush running the offense could factor into any decision to bring Prescott back this year.