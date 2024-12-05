 Skip navigation
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb misses Thursday’s practice

  
December 5, 2024

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to play Monday night, but he missed the first practice of the work week.

Lamb aggravated his shoulder in the Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants, and he rehabbed the injury during Thursday’s practice.

The Cowboys also were missing left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle/knee), right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder), safety Juanyeh Thomas (knee) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot). Martin will go on season-ending injured reserve this week.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (rest/knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), safety Malik Hooker (rest), linebacker Eric Kendricks (rest/shoulder), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (rest) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) were limited.

Tight end Jake Ferguson had a full practice, and, now cleared from concussion protocol, will make his return to the lineup this week.