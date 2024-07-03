 Skip navigation
Criminal probe could delay reinstatement of Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike

  
Published July 2, 2024 09:01 PM

As Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike moves toward potential reinstatement following a gambling suspension, one specific development could slow things down.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, an investigation by the Colorado Department of Revenue and Arapahoe County prosecutors could result in criminal charges.

Per Klis, the NFL is waiting for the process to conclude before determining whether to reinstate Uwazurike. He is eligible to apply for reinstatement on July 24.

Uwazurike is accused of placing 32 bets on five Broncos games, including one in which he played.

The investigation traces to an Iowa investigation that was derailed by a determination that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation wrongfully used geolocation software against Uwazurike and others.

Lawyer Harvey Steinberg, who has represented many Broncos over the years, represents Uwazurike.

“Iowa court suppressed all evidence seized, finding it was taken illegally,’’ Steinberg told Klis. “That ruling is binding on the Colorado courts and the Colorado prosecutors. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to attempt to prosecute a case here when all the charges were dismissed in Iowa as result of that ruling.”

Uwazurike was a fourth-round pick in 2022. Per Klis, the door hasn’t been closed on Uwazurike being restored to the roster, if/when he is reinstated by the league.