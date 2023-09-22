Curtis Samuel questionable, Logan Thomas out for Commanders

Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel is listed as questionable to face the Bills on Sunday.

Samuel was listed with a hip injury while taking part in practice as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, but he was out of practice on Friday due to an illness. That led to the questionable designation, but head coach Ron Rivera provided optimism about Samuel’s outlook.

Rivera said that Samuel and safety Kam Curl, who is also sick, would be listed as probable to play if the league still allowed teams to use that designation

Tight end Logan Thomas remains in the concussion protocol after being injured while catching a touchdown against the Broncos last Sunday. He has been ruled out for this weekend.