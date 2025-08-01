D.C. Council advances Commanders stadium deal

It’s not done yet, but it’s getting there.

On Friday, D.C. Council voted to advance the Commanders stadium deal to a second reading, followed by a vote.

The vote is set for September 17. If it passes, the stadium moves to Mayor Muriel Bowser for final approval. Which she will give, given that she did the deal in the first place.

The fact that D.C. Council voted in favor of the measure today is being regarded as a victory, by among others Mayor Bowser.

The goal is to get the stadium built and opened by 2030. Bowser has said that the new stadium will be a “lock” for the hosting of a Super Bowl.