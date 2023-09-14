 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Jerry Jeudy upgraded to full participant on Thursday
NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter’s criticism captured on a hot microphone

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Jerry Jeudy upgraded to full participant on Thursday
NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter’s criticism captured on a hot microphone

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice

  
Published September 14, 2023 05:27 PM

The Panthers have only three players on their injury report, though cornerback Jaycee Horn is a big name.

Horn will miss “an extended period of time” with his hamstring injury, coach Frank Reich said. Horn could require surgery as he seeks second opinions, and a stint on injured reserve seems likely.

The team signed second-year cornerback Sam Webb for depth.

CJ Henderson and Troy Hill will fill in for Horn, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said Thursday.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) and right tackle Taylor Moton (biceps) were limited participants Thursday.

It was the second consecutive practice day for Chark, who missed Sunday’s opener. He told Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer that he was confident about a return for Monday Night Football.

Moton hasn’t missed a game since he arrived in 2017, appearing in 99 consecutive and starting 83 in a row.