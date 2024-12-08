D.J. Humphries is expected to start for Chiefs

The Chiefs signed D.J. Humphries a couple of weeks ago with the hope that he’d become their starting left tackle and it looks like it is time to find out if he’s up for the job.

According to multiple reports, Humphries will start at that position against the Chargers on Sunday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes both suggested that would be the case this week, but did not say so explicitly.

Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia have both started at left tackle at points this season, but neither one has played well enough to give the team confidence that they could hold up through the postseason. The Chiefs turned to left guard Joe Thuney against the Raiders on Black Friday, but that wound up hurting another spot without fully shoring up the left tackle position.

Humphries made 98 starts for the Cardinals over the last eight years and we’ll see if No. 99 is a step in the right direction for the Chiefs.