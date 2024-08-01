 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

D.J. Moore: Let’s get Keenan Allen deal done too

  
Published August 1, 2024 07:03 AM

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore signed a contract extension this week and he’d like to see another member of the team’s receiving corps stick around for a while as well.

The Bears traded for Keenan Allen this offseason and the longtime Chargers wideout is in the final year of his current deal. Allen said at the time of the trade that he’s open to staying in Chicago beyond this season and Moore took some time to advocate for his teammate in the wake of signing his new contract.

“I was like, man, listen. What’s your number? Let’s get it done,” Moore said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “And I mean, I’m going to leave his number out of it. But I think we can get it done.”

Moore joins quarterback Caleb Williams, tight end Cole Kmet, and wide receiver Rome Odunze in being under contract through at least the 2027 season. We’ll find out in the coming weeks if Allen will also be set to be part of that group.