D.J. Moore: Let’s get Keenan Allen deal done too

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore signed a contract extension this week and he’d like to see another member of the team’s receiving corps stick around for a while as well.

The Bears traded for Keenan Allen this offseason and the longtime Chargers wideout is in the final year of his current deal. Allen said at the time of the trade that he’s open to staying in Chicago beyond this season and Moore took some time to advocate for his teammate in the wake of signing his new contract.

“I was like, man, listen. What’s your number? Let’s get it done,” Moore said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “And I mean, I’m going to leave his number out of it. But I think we can get it done.”

Moore joins quarterback Caleb Williams, tight end Cole Kmet, and wide receiver Rome Odunze in being under contract through at least the 2027 season. We’ll find out in the coming weeks if Allen will also be set to be part of that group.