D.J. Moore questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Browns

Bears receiver D.J. Moore is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns, but it sounds like there’s a good chance he’ll be on the field.

Moore (ankle) and defensive back Jaquan Brisker (groin) are both questionable. But, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com, head coach Matt Eberflus said on Friday that both are “trending in the right direction” to play.

Moore didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and full on Friday. He leads Chicago with 76 receptions, 1,071 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Brisker was limited on Wednesday, didn’t participate on Thursday, and was limited on Friday.

Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) have both been ruled out.