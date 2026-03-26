Mark Sanchez’s criminal trial is delayed until May 28

The criminal trial involving former NFL quarterback and former Fox analyst Mark Sanchez has been delayed again.

Via WISH-TV, the trial has been postponed until May 28. It had been set for April 9. On Wednesday, the presiding judge, James Osborn, granted a motion for a continuance filed by Sanchez’s lawyers.

A final pre-trial conference has been set for May 20.

The original trial date has now been delayed three times.

Sanchez faces five charges, including felony battery. For that count, Sanchez faces up to six years in prison.

On October 5, Sanchez and a 69-year-old truck driver, Perry Tole, got into a fight in an Indianapolis alley. Sanchez was in town to call a game between the Raiders and the Colts.

Tole, who stabbed Sanchez multiple times during the altercation, has not been charged. Tole said he was acting in self-defense.

Sanchez, Fox, and others face a civil lawsuit arising from injuries suffered by Tole.

A first-round pick in the 2009 draft, Sanchez played for the Jets, Eagles, Cowboys, Bears, and Washington. In the weeks after the incident, Fox parted ways with Sanchez. He was eventually replaced by Drew Brees.