NFL says it’s “ready to continue negotiations” with NFL Referees Association

The NFL and NFL Referees Association have ditched negotiations for public relations.

In response to Wednesday’s statement from the NFL Referees Association accusing the NFL of sending representatives without authority to this week’s failed bargaining session aimed at striking a new deal on a Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL has issued a new statement.

“We continue to focus on investing in accountability and performance in our officiating,” NFL executive V.P. Jeff Miller said. "[NFL Referees Association executive director] Scott [Green] and his team haven’t changed their approach in almost two years, continuing to demand raises at almost double the rates of the increases realized by the players over the course of this CBA and, in addition, millions of dollars in marketing fees that rank-and-file union members never see. We are ready to continue negotiations to reach a fair and reasonable agreement, but in the meantime, while the union refuses to engage in a meaningful way, we will continue to prepare for the expiration of the current agreement because we will be playing football in August.”

The league’s statement doesn’t address, in any way, the claim that the team sent by the NFL to Wednesday’s session, which ended more than a day, early lacked the ability to make concessions from the league’s existing position.

The good news is that the two sides have months to go until the 2026 season starts. The bad news is that they’ll likely take every minute of it to reach a new deal — and possibly then some.

Whatever the outcome, here’s hoping everyone realizes the stakes and comes to the table with the goal of striking a deal that works for both sides. Get in a room and lock the door. If necessary, use a mediator to preside over the talks.

But, again, the deadline will drive the ultimate action. Unless both sides can trust each other to operate in good faith now, there’s no chance a deal will be struck until later.

Much later.