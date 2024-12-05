D.J. Reed: I was wrong to criticize officials

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed went on social media to rip the officiating in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but he backtracked from that stance on Wednesday.

Reed wrote that the officials for the game “suck” and should be ashamed of themselves, but said on Wednesday that he was still reeling from the latest in a long series of losses. Reed said he still disagrees with a defensive holding call that was called on him, but that other calls against the Jets were “justifiable.”

“I was just emotional,” Reed said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I definitely shouldn’t have said that, but I’m a human. It was a frustrating game that I thought we should’ve won but we ended up losing. . . . The refs do the best of their ability just like I do the best of my ability. Some calls may be controversial, but that’s just part of the game. I have to give them leeway. Having time to reflect on it, I was in the wrong and I should not have said that.”

Reed’s retraction may not keep him from being fined by the NFL for his initial outburst.