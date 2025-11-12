D.J. Reed, Marcus Davenport return to practice for Lions

The Lions are getting healthier on defense.

Cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive end Marcus Davenport both returned to practice on Wednesday. The moves begin their 21-day window to return from injured reserve and the players can be activated at any point in that period.

Reed has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. He had 16 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery before being placed on injured reserve.

Davenport’s last appearance came in Week 2. He has a pectoral injury and he had five tackles and a sack while starting each of the team’s first two games this season.