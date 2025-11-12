 Skip navigation
D.J. Reed, Marcus Davenport return to practice for Lions

  
Published November 12, 2025 01:52 PM

The Lions are getting healthier on defense.

Cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive end Marcus Davenport both returned to practice on Wednesday. The moves begin their 21-day window to return from injured reserve and the players can be activated at any point in that period.

Reed has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. He had 16 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery before being placed on injured reserve.

Davenport’s last appearance came in Week 2. He has a pectoral injury and he had five tackles and a sack while starting each of the team’s first two games this season.