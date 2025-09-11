Dak Prescott can win his 14th straight vs. Giants on Sunday, second-longest streak ever

As a rookie in 2016, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s first career start was against the Giants, and the Cowboys lost. Later in his rookie year, Prescott and the Cowboys lost to the Giants again.

It’s now 2025, and Prescott still hasn’t lost to the Giants since.

Prescott has won his last 13 starts against the Giants, and if the Cowboys beat the Giants again on Sunday to make it 14 in a row, he’ll have the second-longest winning streak for a quarterback against one opponent in NFL history.

Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese, who won 17 consecutive starts against the Bills from 1968 to 1979, has the all-time record. Prescott could tie Griese’s record if the Cowboys sweep the Giants both this year and next year.

Only two other quarterbacks have ever won 13 consecutive games against the same opponent: 49ers quarterback Steve Young won 13 consecutive starts against the Rams from 1987 to 1998, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won 13 consecutive starts against the Bills from 2003 to 2010.

What Prescott has done to the Giants is a rare feat in NFL history. The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites to keep Prescott’s winning streak going on Sunday.