Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb injured in Cowboys’ 27-21 loss to Falcons

The Cowboys added injury to insult Sunday, with injuries to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in a 27-21 loss to the Falcons.

Prescott was ruled out with a right hamstring injury and did not play the fourth quarter. He also injured his right hand. Lamb played through a right shoulder injury, wincing on every play after a hit from Falcons safety Jessie Bates in the first half jammed Lamb’s shoulder into the ground.

Lamb caught a two-point conversion from Cooper Rush with 1:28 remaining to cut the Cowboys’ deficit to six points, but Kyle Pitts recovered the onside kick to secure it for Atlanta.

The Falcons improved to 6-3, while the Cowboys fell to 3-5 with their third consecutive loss.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He threw a 9-yard score to Drake London before the receiver left with a hip injury, a 36-yard score to Darnell Mooney and an 11-yard score to RayRay McCloud.

Mooney caught five passes for 88 yards and Bijan Robinson caught seven passes for 59 yards and rushed for 86 yards on 19 carries.

Prescott was 18-of-24 for 133 yards and a touchdown and Rush went 13-of-25 for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys had a season-best 137 rushing yards, while Ezekiel Elliott was sitting home, with Rico Dowdle rushing for 75 yards on 12 carries and Prescott three for 30.