Shedeur Sanders slips out of round one

Entering round one, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the biggest wild card in the draft. Exiting round one, he still is.

Sanders slipped out of the first round, and it’s not clear where he’ll land.

The Browns hold the 33rd and 36th overall picks. The latter came from the trade that dropped Cleveland from No. 2 to No. 5 in the first round. They could easily justify taking Sanders at No. 33 and then addressing other needs at No. 36. Or they could dangle the 33rd pick to someone like the Saints, who might be interested in moving up from No. 40.

Or maybe neither the Browns nor the Saints will bite. If so, the slide will continue.

The Jets could be interested at No. 42. The Rams are possible at No. 46. The Seahawks aren’t out of the question at No. 50 or No. 52.

There simply aren’t many teams with a glaring need.

And Sanders isn’t the only one waiting. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe remains in the green room. Louisville’s Tyler Shough is still waiting. We’ll see whether and to what extent any of those three will end up in round two.

From 2022 through 2024, only one quarterback was taken in round two. Last year, no quarterback was taken from Bo Nix to the Broncos at No. 12 until No. 150, when the Saints took Spencer Rattler.