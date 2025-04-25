 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
jaxon_dart.jpg
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
nbc_pft_donovanjackson_250424.jpg
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
jaxon_dart.jpg
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
nbc_pft_donovanjackson_250424.jpg
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders slips out of round one

  
Published April 25, 2025 12:18 AM

Entering round one, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the biggest wild card in the draft. Exiting round one, he still is.

Sanders slipped out of the first round, and it’s not clear where he’ll land.

The Browns hold the 33rd and 36th overall picks. The latter came from the trade that dropped Cleveland from No. 2 to No. 5 in the first round. They could easily justify taking Sanders at No. 33 and then addressing other needs at No. 36. Or they could dangle the 33rd pick to someone like the Saints, who might be interested in moving up from No. 40.

Or maybe neither the Browns nor the Saints will bite. If so, the slide will continue.

The Jets could be interested at No. 42. The Rams are possible at No. 46. The Seahawks aren’t out of the question at No. 50 or No. 52.

There simply aren’t many teams with a glaring need.

And Sanders isn’t the only one waiting. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe remains in the green room. Louisville’s Tyler Shough is still waiting. We’ll see whether and to what extent any of those three will end up in round two.

From 2022 through 2024, only one quarterback was taken in round two. Last year, no quarterback was taken from Bo Nix to the Broncos at No. 12 until No. 150, when the Saints took Spencer Rattler.