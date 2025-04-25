Shedeur Sanders: Not being picked adds “fuel to the fire”

After not being selected in the first round of the 2025 draft, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders spoke to those attending his draft party about the 32-spot slide.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course,” Sanders said. “But I feel like with God, anything’s possible. Everything’s possible. I don’t feel like this happened, you know, for no reason. All this is is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand, we’re onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re gonna be happy regardless.”

We’ll see what tomorrow brings for Sanders. Where he goes, when he goes.

And whether it really will give him a chip on the shoulder that will propel him, as it has done for others.

Indeed, the slap in the face that comes from being skipped can light a fire that will burn for years. It did for Tom Brady. Even though he lasted until pick No. 199, Sanders not being picked through the first 32 selections could have the same impact.