Jalen Milroe, Will Johnson remain in NFL Draft green room after first round

Fifteen draft prospects came to Green Bay for the first round of the draft on Thursday night and two of them are still waiting to hear their names called.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe and cornerback Will Johnson were both left in the green room after the Chiefs closed out the night by selecting tackle Josh Simmons with the 32nd overall pick.

Milroe was always seen as a long shot to wind up being picked in the first round and said he came to Green Bay anyway because he wants to hear his name announced whenever he is picked. Johnson was considered a far safer bet to come off the board on the first night of the draft, but the injuries that plagued him last season and during the pre-draft process may have kept him from coming off the board.

While those players are in Green Bay, the biggest name left on the board didn’t make the trip to Wisconsin. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not get picked on Thursday and will have to wait until at least the second round to find out where he’ll start his professional career.

That round will start with the Browns and they have a quarterback need that they could try to fill with either Sanders or Milroe.