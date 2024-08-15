 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott has a full practice, says ankle is “fine”

  
Published August 15, 2024 07:35 PM

Last week, Dak Prescott didn’t practice the day after a joint practice with the Rams because of ankle soreness. This week, the day after a joint practice with the Rams, Prescott practiced.

After being a full participant Thursday, Prescott said his ankle is “fine.”

I’m fine,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Whether it’s a day of rest here or there or taking a vet day . . . I’m fine. There’s no ankle-gate. No long-term [issues] or residual effects.”

Last month, a photo of Prescott walking with a boot on his right foot while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas went viral on social media. Prescott later revealed that his ankle occasionally bothers him since he fractured it during the 2020 season.

Prescott, 31, started all 17 games for the Cowboys last year. He had a 70 percent completion rate, 4,516 passing yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions to finish second to Lamar Jackson in MVP voting.