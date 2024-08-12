Dak Prescott says his ankle is fine, and he will practice Tuesday

Dak Prescott didn’t play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Rams, and he isn’t expected to play in the next two either. He hasn’t taken a snap in a preseason game since 2019.

Prescott, though, will return to practice Tuesday when the Cowboys get back on the field.

“One thousand percent,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

The Cowboys quarterback sat out Friday’s practice for precautionary reasons after a joint practice with the Rams on Thursday left him with ankle soreness. Prescott repeated Sunday that his ankle is fine.

Last month, a photo of Prescott walking with a boot on his right foot while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas went viral on social media. Prescott later revealed that his ankle occasionally bothers him since he fractured it during the 2020 season.

Prescott, 31, started all 17 games for the Cowboys last year. He had a 70 percent completion rate, 4,516 passing yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions to finish second to Lamar Jackson in MVP voting.