Dak Prescott was misquoted, according to Cowboys, and actually said he won’t have “tipped” INTs

  
Published July 18, 2023 07:13 PM

Dak Prescott made headlines this week for something he didn’t say.

The Cowboys quarterback spoke to a group of reporters on July 8 at his annual youth camp at The Star. Six days later, Gabriel Trevino of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote a story quoting Prescott as saying, “I won’t have 10 interceptions this year” at the end of a long quote about being on the same page as his receivers.

The quote blew up nationally this week.

The Cowboys posted a story on their website disputing what Trevino quoted Prescott as having said.

The quote was in reference to Prescott having a better understanding with his receivers, which will lead to a reduction from the league-leading 15 he had in 12 games last season, especially ones off deflections.

“Do I blame those receivers? No,” Prescott said, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “Mike [McCarthy] does an amazing job [with the receivers]. They know where the hell to be, why to be and when they’re getting looked at. That’s going to be a big jump, I think. We won’t have those tipped interceptions this year.”

Some of Prescott’s picks last season were a result of his target failing to make the catch, including a pick-six in overtime against the Jaguars on a pass that hit receiver Noah Brown in the numbers.

But Prescott should have a goal of fewer than 10 interceptions anyway, misquoted or not.

In his six seasons, Prescott has had 10 or more interceptions in four of those. He threw only four picks as a rookie when the Cowboys went 13-3 and eight in 2018 when he last made the Pro Bowl.