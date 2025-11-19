 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott will be on injury report, hip injury isn’t considered serious

  
Published November 19, 2025 03:06 PM

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer opened up his Wednesday press conference by announcing that a significant name will appear on the team’s injury report.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will be on the report because Schottenheimer said he got “banged around a little bit in the game” and is “a little sore.” Prescott will be listed with a hip injury.

Schottenheimer did not say exactly how much work Prescott will do during the session, but said “we’ll be real smart with the tempo” and said the injury is “nothing major.”

Prescott was 25-of-33 for 268 yards and four touchdowns in Monday’s 33-17 win over the Raiders. Barring any negative developments, he should be ready to try for a similar performance in the team’s Week 12 home game against the Eagles.